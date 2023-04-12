5 arrested, three minors apprehended for selling fake IPL match tickets in Delhi

5 arrested for selling fake IPL match tickets in Delhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 12 2023, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2023, 22:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Five men have been arrested and three juveniles were apprehended for allegedly printing and selling fake IPL match tickets, police said on Wednesday.

Eighty fake tickets of the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians T20 cricket match were seized from them, officials said.

Acting on information about the fake tickets, police officials in plain clothes took up positions near the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium on Tuesday and nabbed three people with 24 match tickets, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

Separately, a Mumbai resident was nabbed for selling fake tickets near the stadium in Delhi. He disclosed that he, along with his friends, used to visit cities where IPL matches are being played and sell fake tickets there, the DCP said.

The accused told police that he and his accomplices have been involved in the illegal practice for the last few seasons, police said adding that based on the information provided by him his associate Vikas and three juveniles, all residents of Mumbai, were nabbed.

