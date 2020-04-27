5 civilians hurt as shell explodes at encounter site in J&K's Kulgam

5 civilians hurt as shell explodes at JK encounter site

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Apr 27 2020, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2020, 22:15 ist
Representative image: Pixabay Photo

At least five civilians were injured in a blast on Monday at the encounter site in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, where three militants were killed in the morning, officials said.

An explosion took place at the encounter site at Lower Munda in the Qazigund area, injuring five civilians who had assembled there, the officials said.

They said a shell left behind during the gunbattle between militants and security forces exploded, injuring the civilians.

Three militants were killed in the encounter that took place in the early hours. 

