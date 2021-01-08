5 dead after consuming spurious liquor in Uttar Pradesh

5 dead after consuming spurious liquor in UP's Bulandshahr; 16 undergoing treatment

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a strong view of the incident, a spokesperson said

PTI
PTI, Bulandshahr,
  • Jan 08 2021, 14:28 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2021, 14:28 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

Five people died and 16 more took ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Singh said the incident came to light in the Jeet Gali area of the district on Wednesday night as people started falling sick after consuming liquor purchased from a person identified as Kuldeep.

They were admitted to a hospital, where five people in the age group of 45 to 60 years died by Friday morning, he said, adding that 16 more were undergoing treatment.

The SSP said efforts were on to nab the main culprit, even as some of his associates are being interrogated in custody.

Prima facie, it has been found that the spurious liquor was being sold in the area for some time, and therefore, four policemen -- police station in-charge, chowki in-charge and two constables -- have been suspended, he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a strong view of the incident and directed officials to initiate stern action under the NSA and the Gangsters Act against the accused, a government spokesperson said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
Liquors
Bulandshahr
Spurious liquor

What's Brewing

2020, 2016 were the world's hottest years

2020, 2016 were the world's hottest years

Borat locked away in a cupboard, says Sacha Baron Cohen

Borat locked away in a cupboard, says Sacha Baron Cohen

'KGF Chapter 2' teaser sets tone for epic conclusion

'KGF Chapter 2' teaser sets tone for epic conclusion

The Lead: Reads of the week - Facets of love stories

The Lead: Reads of the week - Facets of love stories

Trump has always been a wolf in wolf’s clothing

Trump has always been a wolf in wolf’s clothing

 