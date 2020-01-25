5 dead including 4 students in Delhi's Bhajanpura coaching centre collapse

Five have been declared dead in the collapse including 4 students.

Earlier, thirteen people had been shifted to a hospital and three students were still missing when the building collapsed in the city's Bhajanpura area on Saturday, officials said.

An under-construction coaching centre was being run in the building, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

The Fire Department received a call around 4.30 pm, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official said, adding that rescue operations are underway.