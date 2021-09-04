5 run over by truck as their tempo turns turtle in UP

5 devotees run over by truck as their tempo turns turtle after hitting tractor trolley in Uttar Pradesh

PTI
PTI, Shrawasti ,
  • Sep 04 2021, 14:25 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2021, 14:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Five devotees, including four women, were run over by a truck when their tempo turned turtle after hitting a brick-laden tractor trolley at Buddha Circuit area in the district, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar Maurya said the accident occurred late on Friday night when 9 people of Utraula in Balrampur district were returning from Dargahm Sharif in Bahraich. In Narayanpur village, the tempo rammed into the stationary tractor-trolley and it overturned.

All the passengers of the tempo fell on the ground and they were run over by a truck. "Five passengers died while three others got seriously injured," Maurya said.

The deceased were Nizamu (35), Kitabulnisha (71), Parveen (25), Rubina (25) and a 50-year-old woman, the police officer said.

The injured, Saira Bano (40), Aasma (25) and Basyauddin (25), have been sent to the medical college in Bahraich for treatment.

According to a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives. He also directed the local administration to provide immediate medical treatment to the injured. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
Road accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

Best photos from 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Award

Best photos from 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Award

British Paralympians put LGBTQ issues in spotlight

British Paralympians put LGBTQ issues in spotlight

Marvel’s 1st Asian superhero film could open at $52 mn

Marvel’s 1st Asian superhero film could open at $52 mn

How Urdu is disappearing from Hindi film songs

How Urdu is disappearing from Hindi film songs

DH Toon | 'Oxygen' cow steals headlines!

DH Toon | 'Oxygen' cow steals headlines!

Inside Afghan evacuation: Rogue flights, hope and chaos

Inside Afghan evacuation: Rogue flights, hope and chaos

Climate change bankrupting America’s small towns

Climate change bankrupting America’s small towns

Sharp rise in crimes against elderly in Bengaluru

Sharp rise in crimes against elderly in Bengaluru

3 years on, shredded Banksy artwork returns to auction

3 years on, shredded Banksy artwork returns to auction

 