Building collapses in Delhi, five feared trapped

5 feared trapped as house undergoing repairs collapses in Delhi

Five labourers are trapped under the debris and efforts are being made to rescue them

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 25 2022, 14:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2022, 15:16 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANInews

Five labourers are feared trapped under the rubble of a house that collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan area on Monday, fire officials said.

The house was undergoing repairs when it collapsed, they said.

Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Services said, "We received a call around 1:24 pm about a house collapse in Satya Niketan building number 173 here. Six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot."

Five labourers are trapped under the debris and efforts are being made to rescue them, he said.

Police said their team is also at the spot and helping with the rescue operation.

Check out DH's latest videos:

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
Building Collapse
India News
fire tenders

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | 10 most active volcanoes around the world

In Pics | 10 most active volcanoes around the world

Colonialism and its climate change link

Colonialism and its climate change link

Civilians in Mariupol steelworks beg for aid

Civilians in Mariupol steelworks beg for aid

Global military spending reaches record $2.1 tn: Report

Global military spending reaches record $2.1 tn: Report

Ukraine's poorest sow seeds under the bombs

Ukraine's poorest sow seeds under the bombs

How to go about filing your income tax returns

How to go about filing your income tax returns

DH Toon | PM calls for 'cashless' day out!

DH Toon | PM calls for 'cashless' day out!

Dark humour still alive in frontline cellar in Ukraine

Dark humour still alive in frontline cellar in Ukraine

 