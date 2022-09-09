5 feared trapped in building collapse in Delhi's Azad Market area

Two persons have been injured and five others are feared trapped in a building collapse in Delhi's Azad Market area.
Search and rescue operation is under way.
Delhi | Two persons injured, five persons feared trapped in building collapse in Azad Market area; search & rescue operation underway pic.twitter.com/6TmWegdmj2
— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022
More to follow...
