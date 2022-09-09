5 feared trapped in building collapse in Delhi

5 feared trapped in building collapse in Delhi's Azad Market area

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 09 2022, 09:41 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2022, 09:41 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Two persons have been injured and five others are feared trapped in a building collapse in Delhi's Azad Market area. 

Search and rescue operation is under way. 

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
India News

What's Brewing

In pics | The queen with world leaders over the years

In pics | The queen with world leaders over the years

15 things to know about Queen Elizabeth II's life

15 things to know about Queen Elizabeth II's life

DH Toon: 'Farewell to India's colonial past'

DH Toon: 'Farewell to India's colonial past'

'The Simpsons', 'The Crown': The queen in pop culture

'The Simpsons', 'The Crown': The queen in pop culture

Dogs save the Queen: The monarch and her corgis

Dogs save the Queen: The monarch and her corgis

Key moments in Queen Elizabeth II's reign

Key moments in Queen Elizabeth II's reign

Kohli ends drought with his maiden T20I ton

Kohli ends drought with his maiden T20I ton

 