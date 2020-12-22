5 from UK test Covid-19 positive in Delhi amid new strain scare

5 from UK test Covid +ve in Delhi amid new strain scare

DH Web Desk
Dec 22 2020
  • Dec 22 2020, 11:16 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2020, 11:16 ist
Meanwhile, a passenger, who returned to Chennai from Britain via New Delhi, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Credit: Reuters Photo

Five out of 266 passengers and crew members of a flight which arrived at Delhi airport from London last night have tested positive for Covid-19, according to ANI. 

Their samples have been sent to NCDC for research and they have been sent to care centre, according to Nodal officer for Covid-19. 

Meanwhile, a passenger, who returned to Chennai from Britain via New Delhi, has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, amid concerns that a new strain of the Covid-19 virus is spreading more quickly in that country. The passenger, who was under institutional quarantine, was shifted to hospital care on Tuesday morning.

The Tamil Nadu government is also sending the swab samples of the said passenger to the National Institute of Virology, Pune for genomic analysis to find out whether he is infected with old or the new strain that has caused many scares across the globe. 

