5 held so far in Delhi's Pragati Maidan Tunnel loot case

5 held in Delhi's Pragati Maidan Tunnel loot case

A case has been registered under sections 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 27 2023, 10:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2023, 12:14 ist
A screengrab from the viral video. Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Five people have been arrested in connection with the gunpoint robbery of a delivery agent and his associates inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel, police said on Tuesday.

CCTV footage received by the Delhi Police showed four motorcycle-borne men intercepting a car and looting about Rs 2 lakh from the delivery agent of Omiya Enterprises, Chandni Chowk, and his associate. The incident happened when they were going towards Gurugram in a taxi to deliver the money.

The 22-second video shows the four men following the taxi on two motorcycles and intercepting it inside the tunnel as other vehicles passed by.

As the taxi stopped, the two men, wearing helmets, got off the motorcycles. One of them went towards the driver's side and the other to the rear door on the other side and whipped out their pistols. All four were wearing helmets.

Delhi
Crime
Pragati Maidan

