5 injured in building collapse in Delhi's Azad market

Five people were injured when a four-storey under-construction building collapsed in north Delhi's Azad market on Friday morning, officials said.

Sources said that two labourers were rescued from the debris and were rushed to a nearby government hospital.

According to the fire department, they got a call about the incident at around 8:30 am. Four fire tenders were rushed to the site.

Meanwhile, local police also reached the spot to assist the fire officials in the rescue operation. The police also set a perimeter for the people to keep them away from the incident site.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet said, "This accident is extremely saddening. Relief and rescue work is going on and I am taking the information from district administration."

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the building may have collapsed due to overloading and no one was staying in it.

The injured have been hospitalised, he added.