5 injured in leopard attack in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur

Five people have suffered injuries in a leopard attack in the Janakpur range of Suhelwa Wildlife Division of Balrampur district, a senior forest department official said on Thursday.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sem Maran M said some children were playing outside Basantpur village on Wednesday evening when the leopard attacked them.

Hearing them scream, three villagers ran to save the children but the leopard attacked them as well, the official added. Those injured have been identified as Parmatma 10, Lalu 19, Pradeep 26, Faizan 24 and Vijay 19.

Two of them, Vijay and Parmatma, have been hospitalised, Maran said. Meanwhile, a leopard carcass was found near Kawhi, a hilly drain of the Janakpur range, the DFO said.

The carcass appears to be around 10 days old, he said, adding there are no injury marks on it.

The cause of death of the leopard, which appears to be around six years old, will be known only after an autopsy, Maran said.