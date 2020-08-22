5 intruders shot dead near Indo-Pak border in Punjab

5 intruders shot dead by BSF near India-Pakistan border in Punjab

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Aug 22 2020, 10:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2020, 11:22 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Five intruders were shot dead along India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab, reported PTI quoting a BSF official.

The incident took place at Dal border outpost in Punjab's Tarn Taran district in the wee hours of Saturday, a BSF official said.

After noticing suspicious movement at BOP Dal near the Indo-Pak border, the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel opened fire at around 4:45 am, he said.

Two bodies have been recovered, the official said, adding the search operation is going on.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BSF
Pakistan
shot dead
Indo-Pak border
Punjab

What's Brewing

Washington zoo welcomes 'precious' new baby panda

Washington zoo welcomes 'precious' new baby panda

Covid-19 in classroom? Some schools keeping it quiet

Covid-19 in classroom? Some schools keeping it quiet

Bengaluru’s exciting history of free, live music

Bengaluru’s exciting history of free, live music

FB braces for Trump to cast doubt on election results

FB braces for Trump to cast doubt on election results

Why does California have so many wildfires?

Why does California have so many wildfires?

 