5 J&K gram panchayats bag National Panchayat Awards 2021

Five gram panchayats in Jammu and Kashmir bagged the National Panchayat Awards-2021, an official spokesman said on Saturday.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha extended his heartiest congratulations to the best performing panchayats for bringing laurels to the Union territory.

Gram panchayat Kangroosa, block Kandi Rafiabad, Baramulla, and Gram panchayat Hakermulla, block Soibugh, Budgam won the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar (DDUPSP), the spokesman said.

He said gram panchayat Kootah, Hiranagar, Kathua was conferred with the Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Puraskar (NDRGGSP), while gram panchayat Panzgam A, block Reddi Chowkibal, Kupwara won the Gram Panchayat Development Plan Award (GPDPA).

Gram panchayat Achabal A, block Nadihal, Baramulla bagged the Child Friendly Gram Panchayat Award (CFGPA), the spokesman said.

The Lt Governor applauded the sarpanches and other Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members for putting in outstanding efforts for effective and efficient delivery of public services for transformation of rural J&K.

“These PRIs would be role models for other panchayats and these achievements shall motivate others to follow their path. I am hopeful that other panchayats in the UT would replicate similar steps and adopt best practices for greater development and welfare of the rural masses,” Sinha said.

He said distinct emphasis on rural development through inclusive programmes, empowering PRIs and efficient monitoring of rural welfare programmes has won the UT five national awards.

On the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conferred the National Panchayat Awards 2021 under various categories on Saturday.

The prime minister also transferred the award money directly to the bank accounts of the winning panchayats in real time, the spokesman added.