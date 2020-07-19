5 dead, 18 hurt in accident at Agra-Lucknow Expressway

5 killed, 18 hurt in accident at Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Kannauj

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 19 2020, 08:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2020, 08:50 ist

Five people died and at least 18 were injured after a private bus hit another vehicle at Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Kannauj this morning.

The injured have been taken to a hospital. The bus was going from Bihar's Darbhanga to Delhi when the accident occurred.

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Agra
Lucknow
Accident

What's Brewing

Old won’t go, young won’t stay

Old won’t go, young won’t stay

Coronavirus: Herd immunity with just 10% infections?

Coronavirus: Herd immunity with just 10% infections?

I could've spoken to him one last time: Bennix's sister

I could've spoken to him one last time: Bennix's sister

Gold masks: India's latest 'viral' trend

Gold masks: India's latest 'viral' trend

 