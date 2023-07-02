5 killed in accidents involving heavy vehicles in Chhattisgarh’s Korba

Five persons were killed in two road accidents involving heavy vehicles in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district, police said on Sunday.

The first accident took place on a newly-constructed bridge under Darri police station area around 1.30 am on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, a senior official said.

Three men were killed when their speeding car overturned after hitting a cow and colliding with a heavy vehicle on the bridge, he said.

The victims Yash Goyal (28), Rupesh Goyal (28) and Deepak Singh were travelling to Darri from Korba town, the official said.

While two of them died on the spot, the third man succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, he said, adding that the cow also died in the accident due to the severe impact of the crash.

In another accident, two men were killed when the heavy vehicles they were driving collided with each other on Pali-Bilaspur Road in the early hours of Sunday, another official said.

The identities of both drivers are yet to be ascertained, he said.

Offences under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code have been registered with regard to both the accidents.