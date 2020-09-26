5 labourers dead, 7 injured as van collides with truck in Madhya Pradesh

5 labourers dead, 7 injured in Madhya Pradesh accident

PTI
PTI, Ujjain,
  • Sep 26 2020, 16:02 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2020, 16:02 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Five labourers were killed and seven of their colleagues injured when the van in which they were travelling collided with a truck early on Saturday near Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The incident took place under Narwar police station area around 3.30 am, police said.

"Five persons were killed on the spot and seven others injured in the accident," Ujjain's additional superintendent of police (ASP) Rupesh Dwivedi said.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital, he added.

"The victims were labourers hailing from Katni district. They were heading to Neemuch when the mishap occurred," he said.

A case has been registered and investigation is on, the ASP added. 

Madhya Pradesh

