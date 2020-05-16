5 migrants dead, 19 hurt as UP-bound truck overturns in MP

Five migrant workers going to Uttar Pradesh from Maharashtra were killed and 19 others injured when a truck carrying them overturned on Sagar-Kanpur Road, about 70-kms from the district headquarters, on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident occurred around 10 am near Semra on NH-86 under Chhanbila Police Station limits, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Praveen Bhuria.

"Five migrant labourers were killed and 19 others injured, who were rushed to a government hospital in Banda," he said.

Bhuria said that the deceased, including three women, were going to Basti district in Uttar Pradesh from Maharashtra along with others.

The truck was carrying bundles of clothes, on which these migrants were sitting, he said.

Further investigation is underway, he said.