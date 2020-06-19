5 militants killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama

Five militants were killed on Friday in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, taking the number of ultras killed in the overnight operation to three, police said, according to ANI report.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Meej in Pampore area of Pulwama in South Kashmir on Thursday morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

One militant was killed in the gunfight on Thursday, but two ultras entered a nearby mosque to take refuge inside it, the official said.

He said the cordon around the mosque was maintained throughout the night.

On Friday morning, security forces used tear smoke shells to force the holed up militants out of the mosque, the officials said, adding the two were then killed by the forces while maintaining the sanctity of the religious place.

Inspector-General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said no firing or IED was used to force the militants out if the mosque.

"Patience and professionalism worked. No use of firing an IED. Used tear smoke shells only. Maintained sanctity of the mosque. Both terrorists hiding inside mosque neutralised," the IGP said.

Meanwhile, another anti-militancy operation at Munand-Bandpava area of Shopian, which also began on Thursday, continued on Friday, the official said.

One militant was killed in the operation there on Thursday.