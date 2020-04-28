5 new COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar; total count 134

5 new COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar; tally 134

PTI
PTI, Noida,
  • Apr 28 2020, 19:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 19:21 ist
A health worker sanitises outside the emergency ward of Super Speciality Paediatric Hospital & Post Graduate Teaching Institute, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, at Sec-30 in Noida, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

Five more people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday, taking the district's tally to 134, officials said.

On a brighter note, eight patients were discharged from hospitals in the district after being treated for the disease, they said.

"Total 190 reports have been received in the past 24 hours. Five of them have tested positive for COVID-19. The cumulative positive cases of coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar are now 134," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

"So far, 79 of the 134 patients have been cured and discharged, leaving 55 active cases in the district," he said.

The recovery rate of patients is 58.95 per cent, according to the official statistics.

