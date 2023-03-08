5 of family among 6 killed in Madhya Pradesh road accidents

Six persons, including five members of a family, were killed and eight others injured in two separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday. Five persons were killed in Tikamgarh, while a young man was crushed to death by a speeding vehicle in Vidisha district on Tuesday evening, they said.

An SUV (sports utility vehicle) carrying 13 persons overturned after ramming into a roadside tree around midnight near Jatara, some 40km from Tikamgarh district headquarters, said police inspector Himanshu Bhidia. He said five members of a family, residents of Mawai village of the district, including two women, were killed in the crash.

Of eight persons injured in the accident in Tikamgarh district, four were referred to a hospital in Jhansi in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh for further treatment as they suffered serious wounds, said the police officer.

The other injured are being treated in the Tikamgarh district hospital. In Vidisha district, a speeding crane-mounted vehicle crushed an 18-year-old man to death at Rusalli crossing on Tuesday night when he was walking along with his mother, Shamshabad police station in-charge Girish Dubey said. The driver fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind, he added.