5 sentenced to life imprisonment for killing sant in Mathura in 2015

A local court sentenced four men and a woman to life imprisonment for the killing of a sant in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh in 2015, according to the prosecution.

Additional district and sessions judge P K Singh awarded the sentence to the convicts and imposed fine of Rs 6,000 on each of them.

The convicts are Dau, his brother Pappi, mother Shakuntala, uncle Lal Singh and Shyam Sundar, all residents of Saitari Ghat village in the Baldeo police station area of the district.

According to additional district government counsel Mukesh Babu Goswami, the 47-year-old sant, Ranvir Singh alias Ram Ramaiya Baba, was killed on December 7, 2015 and his body dumped in the Yamuna river by the convicts following a tiff.

All but one convicts were present in the court during sentencing.

Lal Singh is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Agra under police custody.

All five were arrested earlier after a complaint was filed against them by the brother of the deceased.