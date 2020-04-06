5 soldiers, 5 militants killed in J&K gun battle

5 soldiers killed as Army fights infiltrators in north Kashmir; 5 militants gunned down

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 06 2020, 08:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 08:32 ist
Indian army soldiers patrol

Five Army personnel and as many militants were killed in a fierce gun battle between the forces and a terrorist group that had infiltrated from across the Line of Control in Keran sector of north Kashmir, officials said here on Sunday night.

A Srinagar-based defence spokesman had earlier said that three Army personnel had fallen to the bullets of the militants in the higher reaches of Keran, which falls under Kupwara district.

However, later, the officials said that the number of soldiers killed in the gun battle was five and an equal number of terrorists had been killed in the operation which had been going since the intervening night of April 3 and 4.

The terrorists are believed to have entered the Indian territory from Shamsabari range and were hiding in 'Gujjar Dhok' (temporary shelter for nomads) in the Poswal area of the sector, they said.

Earlier the defence spokesman had said that "in an ongoing anti-infiltration operation in Keran sector of north Kashmir, alert troops braving inclement weather and hostile terrain have so far eliminated five terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the LoC."

"Evacuation of the injured is hampered due to heavy snow and rough terrain conditions," he said, adding the operation was still in progress.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Jammu and Kashmir
Kashmir
Indian Army
Indian Armed Forces
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Coronavirus scar to haunt economy for long

Coronavirus scar to haunt economy for long

'No question of shortage, food items are in surplus'

'No question of shortage, food items are in surplus'

'Country lighting lamps shows unity in COVID-19 fight'

'Country lighting lamps shows unity in COVID-19 fight'

Hundreds still flout lockdown, despite Tablighi alarm

Hundreds still flout lockdown, despite Tablighi alarm

No shelter from coronavirus in informal economy

No shelter from coronavirus in informal economy

Racism on the rise; Ban use of ‘corona’

Racism on the rise; Ban use of ‘corona’

 