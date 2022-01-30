5 terrorists from JeM and LeT killed in encounters in Kashmir

Five militants, including a top commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), were killed in two separate gunfights in south Kashmir’s Pulwama and Central Budgam districts on Sunday.

“05 #terrorists of #Pakistan sponsored proscribed #terror outfits LeT & JeM killed in dual #encounters in last 12 hours. JeM commander terrorist Zahid Wani & a Pakistani terrorist among the killed. Big #success for us: IGP Kashmir (sic),” Kashmir Police Zone tweeted.

05 #terrorists of #Pakistan sponsored proscribed #terror outfits LeT & JeM killed in dual #encounters in last 12 hours. JeM commander terrorist Zahid Wani & a Pakistani terrorist among the killed. Big #success for us: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) January 30, 2022

According to police, JeM commander Zahid Wani, one Pakistani and another, a local militant, were killed during an operation in Naira village of Pulwama, while two militants were killed in Charar-i-Sharief area of Budgam.

The encounters started on Saturday evening and ended early Sunday morning, with the deaths of five militants.

As many as 21 militants, including eight from Pakistan, have been killed in Kashmir this year in 11 encounters, while 171 ultras were neutralised last year. According to police figures, 156 ultras, including 73 foreigners, were active in Kashmir as of December 31, 2021.

This is for the first time that the number of active militants in the Valley fell below the 200-mark since insurgency erupted in Kashmir in 1990.

Earlier on Saturday, a 53-year-old policeman was shot dead by militants in Hassanpora village of Bijbehera in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Unidentified militants fired at head constable Ali Mohammad Ganie near his residence and he was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Check out the latest DH videos here: