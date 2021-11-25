Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport (NIA) on Thursday.

With the addition of NIA, Uttar Pradesh is now the only state in the country with five international airports.

Here are 5 things you need to know about the upcoming Noida International Airport:

1) The development of the first phase of the airport is being done at a cost of Rs 10,050 crore. Multiple new international airports are in the making in Uttar Pradesh, including the recently inaugurated Kushinagar airport and the under-construction international airport at Ayodhya.

Also Read: First flight from Noida International Airport likely to take off by 2024

2) The completed first phase of the airport, spread over more than 1,300 hectares, will have the capacity to serve around 12 million passengers a year.

3) According to the PMO statement, the airport will be strategically located to serve the people of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Agra, Faridabad and the neighbouring areas. The airport is located around 70 km away from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. NIA will be the second airport in the National Capital Region.

4) This will be India's first net-zero emission airport. It has earmarked land to be developed as a forest park using trees from the project site, where all native species will be preserved.

5) The work on the first phase is scheduled to be completed by 2024, and will be executed by international bidder Zurich Airport International AG, which was chosen as the concessionaire.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: