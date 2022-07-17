5 Uttar Pradesh MLAs to vote outside state in Presidential polls

5 UP MLAs to vote outside state in Presidential polls

Four MLAs had decided to cast their votes in New Delhi, said Assistant Returning Officer

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Jul 17 2022, 08:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2022, 12:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Five Uttar Pradesh MLAs will vote outside the state during the voting for the country's new President that takes place on Monday.

Brij Bhushan Dubey, Assistant Returning Officer and Special Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Assembly, said, "Five MLAs had opted to cast their vote out of the state. While four had decided to cast their votes in New Delhi, another MLA would cast his vote in Kerala."

Also Read | Right to oppose govt being snatched, democracy ruined in India: Yashwant Sinha

He added that information about Monday's voting had been sent to all the 403 MLAs of the state. "We have made all arrangements in Tilak Hall of Vidhan Bhawan. Polling booth has been set up for voting there," he said.

Election Commission observer Rajiv Singh Thakur has inspected the poll arrangements. Thakur is an IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre and working as Additional Secretary with the Union government.

Uttar Pradesh
presidential poll
Presidential Elections
India Politics

