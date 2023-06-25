5-year-old dead after kin hits him in stomach with stick in Himachal

5-yr-old dead after kin hits him in stomach with stick

The boy became a casualty after a scuffle broke out among his relatives.

PTI
PTI, Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh,
  • Jun 25 2023, 13:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2023, 13:04 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A five-year-old child died here after being hit in the stomach with a stick during a scuffle among his relatives, police said on Sunday.

As per a complaint lodged by his mother at the Talai police station, the incident took place on Saturday at her sister-in-law's home in the Buhar area, they said.

She alleged that her sister-in-law's father-in-law started beating up the woman with a stick following an altercation during which a blow landed on her son, Ansh, police said.

The boy was later taken to a hospital where he died due to internal injuries, they said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, DSP Ghumarwin Chanderpal said, adding the accused would be apprehended soon.

India News
Himachal Pradesh

