5-year-old dead after kin hits him in stomach with stick in Himachal

A five-year-old child died here after being hit in the stomach with a stick during a scuffle among his relatives, police said on Sunday.
As per a complaint lodged by his mother at the Talai police station, the incident took place on Saturday at her sister-in-law's home in the Buhar area, they said.
She alleged that her sister-in-law's father-in-law started beating up the woman with a stick following an altercation during which a blow landed on her son, Ansh, police said.
The boy was later taken to a hospital where he died due to internal injuries, they said.
A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, DSP Ghumarwin Chanderpal said, adding the accused would be apprehended soon.
