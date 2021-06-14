5-yr-old falls in 150-ft borewell in UP, rescue ops on

5-year-old falls in 150-feet borewell, rescue operation on

The incident took place at about 8:30 am under the Nibohara police station area in Fatehabad in Agra rural

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 14 2021, 13:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2021, 13:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A five-year-old fell into a 150-feet-deep borewell while playing in Dhariyai village here on Monday, police said, adding that rescue operation is underway.

The incident took place at about 8:30 am under the Nibohara police station area in Fatehabad in Agra rural. So far, the child's movement can be noticed and he was responding, Station House Officer Sooraj Prasad told PTI.

He added, "The rescue of the child was on since the police got information about the incident."

An eyewitness said the child fell into the borewell that was dug by his father, Chhotelal.

"We had dropped a rope into the borewell which the child had caught and he has been responding to our queries," the villager added. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Remembering SSR on his first death anniversary

Remembering SSR on his first death anniversary

Fact-check: Does Covid-19 vaccine make you 'magnetic'?

Fact-check: Does Covid-19 vaccine make you 'magnetic'?

Malaysia's reef sharks deal with mystery skin disease

Malaysia's reef sharks deal with mystery skin disease

Remembering Sushant: Key moments from his career

Remembering Sushant: Key moments from his career

Social distancing and sex in the Olympic village

Social distancing and sex in the Olympic village

A novel way to impart 'true education' during pandemic

A novel way to impart 'true education' during pandemic

The Lead: Swara Bhasker on 'Dobara Alvida'

The Lead: Swara Bhasker on 'Dobara Alvida'

Mizoram man who headed 'world's largest family' dies

Mizoram man who headed 'world's largest family' dies

 