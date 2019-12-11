5-year-old girl raped by teen in UP's Hamirpur

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teenager in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at a village in Muskara area on Tuesday night. The 14-year-old boy took the girl, who was playing outside her house, to a secluded place and raped her, Additional Superintendent of Police, Santosh Kumar said.

An FIR has been registered in this regard on the complaint of the girl's family members and the accused has been detained, he said.

The matter is being probed. The victim has been admitted to the hospital for treatment and her medical report is awaited.