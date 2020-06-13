5-yr-old raped by neighbour in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich

5-year-old raped by neighbour in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich

PTI
PTI, Bahraich (UP),
  • Jun 13 2020, 20:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2020, 20:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in a village here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in the village under the Khairaghat Police Station limits on Friday night, they said.

The girl was sleeping along with her mother in their house when the 28-year-old man took her to a nearby field and allegedly raped her, SP Vipin Mishra said.

The neighbour was taken into custody based on a complaint filed by the girl's father, the SP said, adding she has been sent for medical examination.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uttar Pradesh
rape
minor rape victim

What's Brewing

Health Ministry okays HCQ for early course of COVID-19

Health Ministry okays HCQ for early course of COVID-19

'Baby dragons' go on display in Slovenia

'Baby dragons' go on display in Slovenia

'Females in India may have higher COVID-19 death risk'

'Females in India may have higher COVID-19 death risk'

Centre bats for digital payment in public transport

Centre bats for digital payment in public transport

 