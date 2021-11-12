50 Congress workers, protesting against alleged misuse of govt buildings by BJP, detained: Police

Ahead of a BJP meeting scheduled to be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, about 50 Congress workers, protesting against the alleged misuse of government buildings for such party events, were detained on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Varuna Zone) Prabal Pratap Singh said about 50 Congress workers have been detained over the apprehension that they may disturb the peace. Former Congress MLA Ajay Rai alleged the government buildings of the country and the state are constantly being misused by the Bharatiya Janata Party for their party events.

In this sequence, the BJP is holding a meeting of its election management wing in Hastkala Sankul (trade facilitation centre for handicrafts) later this evening in which Home Minister Shah is also taking part.

Several Congress workers were present at the Natniyadai temple at Bhojubir to protest this BJP’s act when the police took everyone into custody, Ajay Rai told PTI on phone. Rai said besides himself, district president Rajeshwar Patel and metropolitan president Raghavendra Choubey have been detained.

An important BJP meeting on the upcoming elections is scheduled at the Hastkala Sankul, Bara Lalpur later in the evening.

To be chaired by Shah, the meeting is to be attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, party’s election affairs in-charge in UP Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP state president Swatantradev Singh, and organization minister Sunil Bansal among others.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: