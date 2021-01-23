50 shanties gutted during massive fire in East Delhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 23 2021, 16:37 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2021, 16:40 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Over 50 shanties were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in east Delhi's Ghazipur Dairy Farm area on Saturday, officials said.

Fire officials received information about the blaze at 1.41 pm, following which 17 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Around 50 to 60 shanties were gutted in the fire. The blaze was brought under control at 2.50 pm, they said, adding that cooling process is underway.

New Delhi
Fire
Shanties

