50 shanties gutted during massive fire in East Delhi

Over 50 shanties were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in east Delhi's Ghazipur Dairy Farm area on Saturday, officials said.
Fire officials received information about the blaze at 1.41 pm, following which 17 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
Around 50 to 60 shanties were gutted in the fire. The blaze was brought under control at 2.50 pm, they said, adding that cooling process is underway.
Two new species of rare ant found in Kerala, Tamil Nadu
DH Toon | Farmers' tractor rally to go ahead on R-Day
Eight unusual places being used as vaccination centres
Does gender budgeting really work?
Sarang, Surya Kiran set to thrill Aero India spectators
Who is the young Black poet at US inaugural reading?
Rare gold coin sells for $9.36 million at Texas auction