50 trainees of Punjab Institute of Sports complain of uneasiness after meal, rushed to hospital

50 fall sick after meal at Punjab Institute of Sports

All of them were discharged after keeping them under observation.

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Jul 29 2023, 22:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 22:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Fifty trainees of the Mohali-based Punjab Institute of Sports were rushed to a hospital on Saturday as they complained of uneasiness after eating their morning meal, prompting authorities to order a probe.

Mohali Civil Surgeon, SAS Nagar, Dr Mahesh Kumar Ahuja said all of them were discharged after keeping them under observation.

Taking serious note of reports about the sports trainees taken ill after eating the morning meal at the institute, Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer ordered an inquiry and sought an action-taken report within three days.

Hayer asked the special chief secretary of sports to investigate the entire matter. The minister said there can be no compromise on the health of the players and the government is fully committed to their safety. If any lapse is found, those responsible will not be spared, he said.

