50-year-old man held for rape attempt on baby girl in Madhya Pradesh

A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to rape a baby girl on Thursday morning in Indergarh town of Madhya Pradesh's Datia district, police said.

The victim, aged less than two years, is granddaughter of the accused man's friend, they said.

In the morning, the accused lured the girl by offering chocolate and took her to his house where he tried to rape her, said Indergarh police station in-charge Raju Razak.

When the girl started crying, the accused fled the spot, but was later arrested, Razak said.

On the complaint of the victim's family, a case under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, was registered against the accused, the official added.