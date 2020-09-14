500 BSF personnel run for Fit India Movement in Jammu

500 BSF personnel participate in Fit India Movement run in Jammu

PTI, Jammu,
  • Sep 14 2020, 16:48 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2020, 16:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI

Around 500 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Monday participated in a Fit India Movement run at the frontier headquarters here as part of the campaign to generate awareness among the troops and their families about physical exercise for good health.

The five-km run within the sprawling headquarters at Paloura was flagged off from Hargobind Bhatnagar Stadium by Inspector General of Jammu frontier N S Jamwal this morning, a BSF spokesman said.

He said the participants followed the Covid-19 protocols and social distancing norms during the event.

Jamwal, in his address to the troops on the occasion, highlighted the need for physical exercise and urged his men to encourage their family members and the society at large to be part of the Fit India Movement.

"We can minimize our expenditure on medicine with the help of regular fitness programmes and yoga," he said. 

BSF
Jammu
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Yoga
Social distancing

