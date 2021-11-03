'51% cut in stubble burning this year than last year'

51% cut in stubble burning this season against corresponding period last year: Air quality panel

The reduction in fire counts is 51.35 per cent in the current year compared to the corresponding period last year

  Nov 03 2021
Incidents of stubble burning have come down by over 51 per cent this season so far compared to the corresponding period last year, according to the Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

The panel said enforcement agencies have inspected 8,575 sites in Punjab, Haryana and NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh and an environmental compensation of around Rs 58 lakh has been imposed for crop residue burning.

"Paddy residue burning events in Punjab, Haryana, NCR districts of UP and Rajasthan and Delhi have come down from 43,918 in 2020 to 21,364 in 2021 during the period from September 15 to November 2," it said in a statement.

The reduction in fire counts is 51.35 per cent in the current year compared to the corresponding period last year.

Between October 27 and November 2 this year, only 12,853 farm fires have been recorded as against 23,628 cases in the corresponding period of 2020 -- a reduction of 10,775 cases (45.6 per cent). 

