52 UP teachers accuse school management of secretly filming them in toilet, blackmailing over salary

Close to 52 teachers from a private school in Meerut have filed an FIR against the school authorities for secretly filming them in the school toilet and then blackmailing them into working without salary for months.

According to a report in The Times of India, the teachers in the complaint said that everytime they asked for their salaries, the secretary of the school's management committee threatened them using the recorded videos and photos.

An FIR was filed on Wednesday against the secretary and his son. The duo was booked for alleged sexual harassment and a case was filed under IPC Sections 504 (intentional insult), 354 (a) (sexual harassment) and 354 (c) (voyeurism) by the Sadar Bazaar police in Meerut, said the report. The son was arrested later that evening.

Responding to the allegations levelled against him, the secretary denied the charges. “The sexual harassment allegations are absolutely false. It is true that we were unable to pay salaries for the last few months due to the prevailing situation," he told the publication.

He added that there was no CCTV camera inside the ladies toilet but they had to install one inside the gents toilet following the recent reports of crimes happening inside schools in the state. Further investigation by the police are underway.