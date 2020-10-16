55 new cases take Chandigarh's Covid-19 tally to 13,532

PTI
  • Oct 16 2020, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2020, 22:51 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

Five more fatalities due to Covid-19 took the death toll in Chandigarh to 206, while 55 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 13,532 on Friday, officials said.

There are 974 active Covid-19 cases in the city, according to an official medical bulletin.

A total of 120 patients were discharged after recovering from the viral disease, taking the number of cured to 12,352, it stated.

Of the 93,420 samples taken for testing, 79,320 have tested negative while reports of 142 samples were awaited, the bulletin stated. 

