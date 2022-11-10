5.7-magnitude earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh

This comes a day after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal's Doti

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 10 2022, 10:51 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2022, 11:40 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hit the West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The quake hit the area at 10:31 am at a depth of 10 km, it said.

This comes a day after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal's Doti killing at least six people and destroying several houses. The quake sent tremors rippling across parts of the country and North India, jolting people out of their sleep in scores of cities and villages.

