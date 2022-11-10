5.7-magnitude earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hit the West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology.
The quake hit the area at 10:31 am at a depth of 10 km, it said.
This comes a day after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal's Doti killing at least six people and destroying several houses. The quake sent tremors rippling across parts of the country and North India, jolting people out of their sleep in scores of cities and villages.
