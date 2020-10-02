58 people booked after clash with police in Uttar Pradesh

An FIR has been registered against 58 people for allegedly attacking a police team and injuring four officials during a protest against power cut in Hamzapur village in Nigohi area here, police said on Friday.
"The incident took place on Thursday night. People had gathered at Nihogi power substation to protest against power outage and had a fight with the substation employees. They later reached the Nigohi Police Station to file a complaint in the matter and created traffic jam," ASP (City) Sanjay Kumar said.
When a police team reached there, the accused snatched the mobile phone of Nigohi SHO, Govind Singh. They then clashed with the police, injuring four policemen.
Kumar said additional security force was sent to the clash site to control the situation.
A case was registered in this connection against 58 people, including 50 unidentified persons, the ASP said.
No arrests have so far been made in the matter, he added.
Donald Trump's most notable quotes on the coronavirus
Mahatma Gandhi and his stance on the 22 yards
Instagram at 10: How the app has evolved beyond selfies
The Mahatma & the Poet: Letters between Tagore, Gandhi
Lebanese artists strive to restore Beirut's beauty
Vaishnava Jana To: Bapu's fight against untouchability