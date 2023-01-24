5.8 quake strikes Nepal; tremors felt across Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal Tuesday afternoon with tremors also being felt in parts of Delhi, national capital region and Jaipur.
The quake struck at 2:28 pm with the epicentre in Nepal at a place 148 km east of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, the National Centre for Seismology said.
"It was scary as the tremors hit," said Shantanu, who resides in a high-rise tower in Noida.
Amit Pandey, a Delhi resident, said, "I was on the fifth floor of one of the blocks at the Civic Centre. I felt a growling noise beneath my feet and a mild shake, when the tremor passed through perhaps."
Earthquake of Magnitude:5.8, Occurred on 24-01-2023, 14:28:31 IST, Lat: 29.41 & Long: 81.68, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/gSZOFnURgY@ndmaindia @Indiametdept @Dr_Mishra1966 @Ravi_MoES @OfficeOfDrJS @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/y1Ak7VbvFB
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) January 24, 2023
Many others in the towering Civic Centre, the headqauters of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, also felt the tremors which hit when the House proceedings were underway.
Tremors were felt in parts of Rajasthan's capital city of Jaipur as well. There was no immediate report of loss of life or property from there.
