6 civilians injured in grenade attack in Kashmir’s Baramulla

At least six civilians were injured when militants lobbed a grenade on security forces in Singhpora area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday.

A police official said the militants lobbed a grenade at security forces in Singhpora, Pattan, 28 km from here, but it missed the target and exploded on the road, injuring six civilians including a woman.

The injured were immediately shifted to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable. Soon after the blast, a search operation was launched by security forces to nab the attackers, the official said.

There has been a spurt in grenade attack cases in Kashmir in recent months and the latest attack comes at a time when first-ever district development council (DDC) polls are going on in the union territory.