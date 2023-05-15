6 dead, 21 hurt in van-truck collision in Chhattisgarh

PTI
PTI, Balodabazar,
  • May 15 2023, 14:01 ist
  • updated: May 15 2023, 14:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Five women and a child were killed and 21 others injured when a van they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar district, police said on Monday.

The accident took place late Sunday night near Gauda Pulia under Palari police station area, located 70 km from the state capital Raipur.

Also Read: Five killed as truck falls into gorge in Himachal's Kangra

The victims, natives of Latua village, were returning after attending a family function in Parsada village, a senior police official said. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the incident.

The van collided head-on with the truck. Five women and a six-year-old boy died on the spot and 21 others were injured, five of them critically, the police official said.

The critically injured persons were shifted to a hospital in Raipur for treatment, while the 16 others were undergoing medication at a hospital in Balodabazar, he said. CM Baghel expressed grief over the incident and directed the officials to provide best medical assistance to the injured persons.

