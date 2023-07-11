6 goats run over, man pelts stones at Vande Bharat Express

A man and his sons were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district on Tuesday on charges of throwing stones at the speeding Vande Bharat Express damaging its widows on Sunday.

The man, identified as Munnu Paswan, a resident of Lakhauri village in the district, told the cops that he pelted stones at the train as his six goats were mowed down by the train on Sunday. ''I was very angry...my goats were crushed to death by the train,'' Paswan said.

He said that he and his two sons, identified as Ajay Paswan and Vijay Paswan, pelted stones at the train when it was passing from near their village on Tuesday morning.

Also Read | Railways to launch special train connecting heritage sites: Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

''A case was registered and investigations are on....the accused persons have admitted to committing the crime,'' said a senior police official in Ayodhya.

A few windows were damaged after being struck by stones but no passenger was hurt, the police said. The incident happened near Sohawal railway station on the Gorakhpur-Lucknow section of the Northern Railway. The train was on its way to Lucknow from Gorakhpur.

Prime minister Narendra Modi had flagged off Vande Bharat Express between Lucknow and Gorakhpur on July seven.

Earlier also stones had been pelted at Vande Bharat Express trains in different parts of the country.

In February this year, a few windows of the Vande Bharat train were damaged after stones were thrown on the train near Bengaluru. The incident had happened when the train was on its way from Mysuru to Chennai.

Similar incidents had happened in Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan also.