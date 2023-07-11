6 goats run over, man pelts stones at Vande Bharat Exp

6 goats run over, man pelts stones at Vande Bharat Express

Prime minister Narendra Modi had flagged off Vande Bharat Express between Lucknow and Gorakhpur on July seven.

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Jul 11 2023, 18:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2023, 18:30 ist
Lucknow: Damaged windowpane of the Vande Bharat Express after people pelted stones at the train near Ayodhya, at Charbagh railway station in Lucknow, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. The people vented their anger days after the train mowed down a herd of goats, according to police. Credit: PTI Photo

A man and his sons were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district on Tuesday on charges of throwing stones at the speeding Vande Bharat Express damaging its widows on Sunday.

The man, identified as Munnu Paswan, a resident of Lakhauri village in the district, told the cops that he pelted stones at the train as his six goats were mowed down by the train on Sunday. ''I was very angry...my goats were crushed to death by the train,'' Paswan said. 

He said that he and his two sons, identified as Ajay Paswan and Vijay Paswan, pelted stones at the train when it was passing from near their village on Tuesday morning.

Also Read | Railways to launch special train connecting heritage sites: Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

''A case was registered and investigations are on....the accused persons have admitted to committing the crime,'' said a senior police official in Ayodhya.

A few windows were damaged after being struck by stones but no passenger was hurt, the police said. The incident happened near Sohawal railway station on the Gorakhpur-Lucknow section of the Northern Railway. The train was on its way to Lucknow from Gorakhpur. 

Prime minister Narendra Modi had flagged off Vande Bharat Express between Lucknow and Gorakhpur on July seven.

Earlier also stones had been pelted at Vande Bharat Express trains in different parts of the country. 

In February this year, a few windows of the Vande Bharat train were damaged after stones were thrown on the train near Bengaluru. The incident had happened when the train was on its way from Mysuru to Chennai.

Similar incidents had happened in Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan also.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
Vande Bharat Express
Vande Bharat
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

What do IMD's colour-coded weather warnings mean?

What do IMD's colour-coded weather warnings mean?

I'm not a career director: Konkona on 'Lust Stories 2'

I'm not a career director: Konkona on 'Lust Stories 2'

Hanuman official mascot of Asian Athletics Championship

Hanuman official mascot of Asian Athletics Championship

Ants too set budgets when facing uncertain future

Ants too set budgets when facing uncertain future

Two more cheetahs released in Kuno, count rises to 12

Two more cheetahs released in Kuno, count rises to 12

Twitters vs Threads: Musk hits 'Zuck' below the belt

Twitters vs Threads: Musk hits 'Zuck' below the belt

Speak Out: July 11, 2023

Speak Out: July 11, 2023

Bengal poll violence unacceptable

Bengal poll violence unacceptable

Threads hits 100 million users in record 5 days

Threads hits 100 million users in record 5 days

Why China’s young people are not getting married

Why China’s young people are not getting married

 