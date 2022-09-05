6 hurt after joyride falls to ground in Punjab's Mohali

6 injured after spinning joyride falls to ground in Punjab's Mohali

The injured were taken to Phase-6 civil hospital in Mohali for treatment

PTI
PTI, Mohali, Punjab,
  • Sep 05 2022, 08:40 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2022, 09:52 ist
Six people suffered injuries when a high-rise spinning joyride broke down in Punjab. Credit: Twitter/@mssirsa

Six people suffered injuries when a high-rise spinning joyride broke down and fell at the Dussehra ground in Phase-8 here on Sunday evening, police said.

After learning about the incident, police rushed to the spot.

The injured were taken to Phase-6 civil hospital in Mohali for treatment, they said.

The was a rush of people at the fair because of Sunday being a holiday. 

