6 injured after spinning joyride falls to ground in Punjab's Mohali

Six people suffered injuries when a high-rise spinning joyride broke down and fell at the Dussehra ground in Phase-8 here on Sunday evening, police said.

After learning about the incident, police rushed to the spot.

Deeply concerned to see a Spinning wheel ride crashing down to ground in Mohali. More than 10 people including children got injured. My prayers and best wishes for their speedy recovery.#Mohali pic.twitter.com/WLe1esI6wq — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 5, 2022

The injured were taken to Phase-6 civil hospital in Mohali for treatment, they said.

The was a rush of people at the fair because of Sunday being a holiday.