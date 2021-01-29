6 injured in major fire at textile unit in Surat

A major fire broke out in a textile factory in Surat city of Gujarat on Friday, in which at least six persons were injured, officials said.

The blaze erupted in the multi-storey factory building located on A K Road around 3 pm, they said, adding that no loss of life was reported in the incident.

"At least six persons, who were trapped in the unit and suffered minor injuries, were rushed to a nearby hospital," a personnel of '108' ambulance service said.

The Surat fire brigade rushed 10 fire tenders to the spot, but there was no report of any casualty so far, a fire control room official said.

Talking to reporters, a factory representative said that all the 100-odd workers were safe and nobody has suffered serious injuries.

A spark in an electric motor apparently triggered the fire, he said.

A worker, who managed to run out of the building in time, told reporters that all his colleagues have come out safely either by using stairs or trees located close to the building.