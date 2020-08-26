6 killed, 8 injured in Uttar Pradesh bus collision

6 killed, 8 injured in UP bus collision

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  Aug 26 2020, 12:58 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2020, 12:58 ist
Six people were killed and eight others injured in a road accident on the outskirts of the state capital on Wednesday morning.

Two buses collided on the Lucknow-Hardoi road under Kakori police station area, ACP Kakori S.M. Kasim Abdi said.

Six people were killed in the accident, the ACP said, adding that eight others were injured and all of them have been admitted to the Trauma Centre here.

According to police, the accident took place early in the morning when one of the buses tried to overtake another vehicle.

