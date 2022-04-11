6 killed in blast at chemical factory in Gujarat

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 11 2022, 09:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2022, 09:49 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Photos

Six workers were killed in a blast at a chemical factory in Gujarat's Bharuch district, the police said, as per a news alert from PTI.

More to follow... 

India News
Gujarat

