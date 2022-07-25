6 killed in collision of double-decker buses on UP's Purvanchal expressway

Six people were killed and 16 injured after a speeding double-decker bus collided with a stationary one at Purvanchal expressway near Barabanki in Uttar Prdaesh, according to ANI.

Three persons are reported to be critical and they have been referred to a trauma centre in Lucknow.

Buses were en route Delhi from Bihar.

"Those with minor injuries are being treated at CHC. Further investigation under way," Anurag Vats, SP Barabanki, told the agency.

