6 Maoists killed near Telangana-Chhattisgarh border in joint operation of security forces

According to Sunil Dutt, superintendent of police, Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district, the outlawed CPI (Maoists) were planning some “sensational” violent action in the border areas.

“Based on our information, a joint operation was launched by the Telangana and Chhattisgarh police aided by the CRPF,” Dutt told DH.

The “encounter” took place at about 7 am in the Kistaram forests of Sukma district.

Commandos of Telangana's elite anti-Maoist force Greyhounds, Chhattisgarh's District Reserve Guard and 141 Bn CRPF were involved in the early morning action.

“The neutralized ultras are yet to be identified,” Dutt said, adding that they have recovered five rifles and five rocket launchers from the site.

Reports quoting Chhattisgarh police officials however stated that the bodies recovered are of the members of the Kistaram committee, which is involved in several violent activities in the area.

The Telangana police has, in recent months, stepped up its vigil in the districts bordering with Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh based on inputs that Maoists could be regrouping, planning to carry out activities like attacks on the security forces.

Watch the latest DH videos: