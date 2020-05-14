6 migrant workers killed after bus runs over them in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: 6 migrants dead after bus runs over them

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar,
  • May 14 2020, 09:34 ist
  • updated: May 14 2020, 09:34 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

Six migrant workers have been killed and five others seriously injured when a speeding bus ran over them on the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway near here, officials said on Thursday.

The accused driver, who was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol, has been arrested, said SSP Abhishek Yadav.

The workers were going on foot to their homes in Bihar from Haryana when they were hit on the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway between Ghalili Check Post and Rohana Toll Plaza, about 20 km from here late last night, the official said.

The injured -- Sushil, Nathu Saini, Pawan Saini, Pramod and Ramji Rai --were rushed to hospital.

Two of the deceased were identified as Bijender, 25, and Harsh, 20. The rest were yet to be identified. 

